Germany boss Jurgen Klopp gushes over ‘best-looking’ Virgil van Dijk ahead of Netherlands clash

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has shared some light-hearted admiration for his former Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ahead of a high-stakes international meeting. Despite the intensity surrounding the Nations League, the tactician took a moment to reflect on the unique attributes of the Dutch defender.

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Klopp’s glowing tribute to Van Dijk

In the buildup to Germany’s pivotal Nations League encounter against the Netherlands, Klopp took a detour from tactical talk to praise a familiar face. When asked by a German journalist about his lasting impressions of working with Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, the newly appointed Die Mannschaft boss could not help but highlight the defender's aesthetic qualities. The 59-year-old coach knows that Van Dijk may be missing from the squad, but Klopp joked that the centre-back stands out for more than just his ability to read the game and lead a backline.

"His looks," Klopp quipped during his press conference when discussing the absent Oranje star, as quoted by Voetbalprimeur. "Virgil is one of the best-looking footballers there is. And with his voice, he can also sing a fantastic baritone," the manager added.

Tactical battle against Xavi Simons

Shifting to a more serious tone, Klopp analysed the tactical approach he expects from the opposition. He highlighted the influence of Xavi, noting that the Dutch side remains committed to an aggressive style of play. The German coach pointed out that he is fully prepared for the tactical nuances that the visitors will bring to Berlin, having studied their previous performances closely during this international window.

"We know what to expect. Xavi is a coach who likes to play with high pressure, that's clear," Klopp explained. "That is not a problem in itself, I have experienced that more often in my career, of course, and we also want to attack. But it is clear that it will be a difficult task. We already saw that in the match in Amsterdam. Xavi tries to play Xavi-football, that much is obvious."

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Analysis of the Dutch threat

Klopp refused to downplay the recent form of the Netherlands, who are coming off a dominant seven-goal performance in their previous outing. While some critics pointed to defensive lapses from their opponents, Klopp was quick to credit the quality of the Dutch attacking play. He noted that their success was not merely down to luck or errors, but rather a reflection of their cohesive system and individual talent.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

Klopp is clearly impressed by what he has seen from the Oranje recently, identifying their high-pressing system as the primary hurdle his team must overcome. "A few goals against Greece were due to defensive errors, but most were not. They played really well," the former Liverpool boss admitted.

Germany’s confidence in Berlin

Despite the respect shown to the visitors, Klopp remains optimistic about Germany's chances of securing the win they desperately need. He pointed to the intensity of his team's preparations as a reason for his positive outlook. With the home crowd behind them in Berlin, the German side is looking to translate their training ground form into a performance that can dismantle the Dutch high press.

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The stakes could not be higher for the hosts, as failure to secure a result could see their quarter-final hopes vanish. "The level in our training was really incredibly high, which gives me a lot of confidence," Klopp concluded.