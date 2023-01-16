'Riyadh, how beautiful you are' - Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo settle in to new Saudi home with family amusement park trip

Georgina Rodriguez has updated fans worldwide on how the Ronaldo family is settling into life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? After the hectic nature of the winter World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden exit from Manchester United following a shock, tell-all interview, the dust surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is finally settling. Following his move to Al Nassr, partner Rodriguez has provided an update on life in the Middle East.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodriguez, who is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, shared an Instagram post of the family enjoying themselves at a theme park in Saudi Arabia, captioned: 'Riyadh, how beautiful you are'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's big-money move to Saudi Arabia raised several eyebrows, not just because he has now stepped away from European football, but because of the regime's strict laws and poor human rights record. Following plenty of speculation, it was confirmed that he and Rodriguez would be able to live together in the country, despite the law stating that couples must be married to do so.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO'S FAMILY? The 37-year-old inked a two-and-a-half year deal with Al-Nassr, thus the family has plenty of time to get settled in their new surroundings while he goes in search of new records to break.