Geofrey Wasswa: SC Villa unveil utility star on short-term deal

The 22-year-old midfielder has penned a short term deal to play for the Jogoos from the Venoms in the Ugandan top-flight

Uganda Cranes midfielder Geofrey Wasswa has sealed a transfer move to SC Villa from Vipers SC.

The utility player, who featured for the Cranes at the 2014 Africa Cup of Nations held in South Africa, has been confirmed by the Jogoos in a statement on their social media pages.

“Welcome to SC Villa, Geofrey Wasswa,” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

However, Goal understands the Jogoos moved to sign the player on a short-term contract, and he is expected to partner Gavin Kizito Mugweri or Asuman Harishe in the central defence as they chase for the Ugandan Premier League title and the Ugandan Cup where they are already in the Round of 32.

Wasswa started his football carrier as a kid at Haka Academy where he advanced to school football when he joined secondary school at St Mary's Kitende.

He was voted Eastern best player in the Airtel Rising Stars football championship, during his school days at St Mary's Kitende and also won several Copa Coca-Cola championships for the school and East Africa school championships.

He later joined Vipers in 2015 at the age of 16 and played 72 games for the Venom's junior team where he managed to score eight goals, in the 2015-16 season and he later made his full debut for Vipers' senior team in 2016 against BUL FC at Nakivubo Stadium, a game Vipers won 1-0.

In the 2016-17 season, he won the Uganda Cup with Vipers and was nominated Uganda’s most promising talented player by Azam, who were the then-league sponsors.

Wasswa also featured for Vipers on the continental scene and played several games in both the Caf Champions League and the Confederations Cup against Al Merrikh of Sudan and against CS Constantine of Algeria both home and away.

At age 18, Wasswa started playing for Uganda under-age teams in several categories, and it was during Cosafa U20, when he played against Zambia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Egypt.

His first call up for the Cranes senior team came in March 2018, when the then coach Sebastien Desabre handed him a call to play for the national team.

Wasswa could now make his debut for Villa when they take on Ndejje University in the return leg of the Uganda Cup at the Arena of Visions on Sunday.

The Jogoos suffered a shock 1-0 first-leg defeat against the Fufa Big League side and will be keen to overturn the tables and advance to the Round of 16.