Gent winger Bukari shares joy of Ghana debut in Afcon qualifiers

The 22-year-old reacts to representing his country at senior level for the first time

Gent attacker Osman Bukari has expressed his delight about making his debut for Ghana last week.

The winger represented his nation at senior level for the first time on Thursday, coming on a second-half substitute as the Black Stars held South Africa to a 1-1 draw in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On Sunday, he made his second outing, this time around as a starter, as CK Akonnor's men handed Sao Tome and Principe a 3-1 defeat in their last game on the road to Cameroon.

"I'm extremely happy and proud to make my debut for Ghana national team. No better feeling in the world than to play for the senior national soccer team the Black Stars of Ghana! Keep supporting us. I'm up like seven (7)," former Anderlecht youth attacker Bukari has posted on social media.

I'm extremely happy and proud to make my debut for Ghana national team. No better feeling in the world than to play for the senior national soccer team the Black Stars of Ghana! Keep supporting us. I'm up like seven(7)✊🏽🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥 pic.twitter.com/CEAbxXWi3Y — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) March 31, 2021

Bukari's Black Stars debut comes two years after starring for the U23 side in the qualifiers for the 2019 U23 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

Ghana's results against South Africa and Sao Tome secured the nation a 23rd qualification at Afcon, the final tournament set to run between January and February next year.

In Cameroon, Akonnor's side will be chasing a fifth continental title to end what will be a 40-year drought.

Ghana technical director Bernhard Lippert, meanwhile, has spoken on the Black Stars' chances of ruling the continent next year.

"I’m not long enough here to know what happened in the past time, you know I’m now five months here but I promise you I will do everything to prepare the staff and all the team as good as possible," said the German coach, according to Ghana Guardian.

"And I know if we bring the best players and we have a lot of good players and we bring them together as a team, [we can win].

Article continues below

“I think this is the biggest problem that a lot of players play abroad, you don’t have enough time to prepare them for the qualifiers.

"It’s difficult to answer your question you know because I am really only five months here, but we will do everything to bring this home and I know a lot of players also want this."

Bukari will be hoping to earn a second successive call-up when the Black Stars assemble for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June.