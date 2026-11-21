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Gennaro Gattuso has lauded his Lazio side for their relentless work rate and mental toughness after the Serie A leaders secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Lecce. Despite facing a growing injury list, the Biancocelesti maintained their position at the summit of Italian football with a display of high-octane attacking play.

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High-tempo approach keeps Lazio top

Lazio maintained their grip on first place in Serie A with a convincing 3-0 victory over Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Tijjani Noslin struck twice to put the hosts firmly in control before Davide Frattesi wrapped up the win in the closing minutes with a delightful chip.

'I am proud of the mentality and the hunger shown by the team today,' Gattuso told DAZN Italia. 'We didn't have the best start, but then got control of the game, both in possession and off the ball. Lecce are an uncomfortable opponent, they always come and push you, so it is fundamental for us to keep this attitude.'

Overcoming the international break hurdles

Managers often fear a drop-off in performance levels following the disruption of an international window, but Gattuso insisted he had complete faith in his squad's preparation. Lazio, meanwhile, are hoping to turn their impressive start to the campaign into a genuine title challenge, as they target a third Serie A crown in their history. The Biancocelesti have previously lifted the Italian league trophy twice, in the 1973-74 and 1999-2000 seasons, and will be eager to add another title to their collection.

'I saw the way they were training, so I was not worried. There is a great spirit and application, we've got to keep going like this. It is all down to the players, they are putting in the right mentality, hunger and sense of belonging. They are doing something incredible,' the manager added.

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Squad depth tested by injury crisis

Lazio's ascent to the top of the table has been made even more remarkable by the absence of several first-team regulars. Despite their ongoing injury problems, the Biancocelesti remain unbeaten in Serie A, having been without Mattia Zaccagni, Nuno Tavares, Josip Sutalo and Adam Marusic for their latest outing. Nicolo Rovella, meanwhile, is still working his way back to full fitness after a series of injury setbacks, having made a late appearance off the bench.

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The coach remains excited about what the midfielder can add to the side once he is back at 100 per cent. 'Rovella can give us more vertical passes, as when he gets the ball, he immediately looks up and forward. I think we also need to talk about Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. He deserves more. We've got to give Rovella playing time so that he can regain fitness, then he can give us an important hand.'

Accepting risks for high rewards

While some coaches demand perfection in ball retention, Gattuso is willing to accept a certain level of technical error in exchange for the suffocating pressure his side applies to opponents. Lazio will now turn their attention to their next Serie A fixture, an away clash against Torino on November 28, before returning to the Stadio Olimpico to host Atalanta on December 6.

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'I don't mind losing the ball with misplaced passes that much, because when you play at a high tempo, that can happen. I am more interested in the mentality of the side and how they are hanging in there under pressure. I am satisfied, you always want something more, but at this tempo there are going to be some misplaced passes. We can improve our reading of the game, as for example today when we struggled to get through the middle, we needed to spread the game out wide.'