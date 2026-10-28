'Gattuso knows how to win' - Former Lazio striker Hernan Crespo tips old club for Scudetto glory and hits back at Rino's Italy critics

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Lazio forward Hernan Crespo believes his old side have the mentality required to capture their first Serie A title since the 1999-00 campaign following Tuesday's emphatic 6-2 triumph at Sassuolo. The Argentine legend credited head coach Gennaro Gattuso for transforming the Rome outfit while demanding an apology from his detractors.

Advertisement

Argentine icon praises managerial impact

Crespo is convinced the unbeaten Biancocelesti can go all the way after moving onto 25 points from nine outings with Tuesday's rout of 10-man Sassuolo. Appointed on a two-year deal until 2028 with an extension option after Maurizio Sarri joined Atalanta, former AC Milan and Napoli boss Gattuso has rebuilt his reputation in Rome. That follows his April resignation after Italy lost their World Cup play-off to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties.

Rampant visitors thrash ten-man hosts

Lazio's latest statement victory saw Kenneth Taylor score in the second minute before Kristian Thorstvedt equalised following a VAR check, only for Gustav Isaksen and Romano Floriani Mussolini to restore control prior to Thorstvedt's red card after half an hour for fouling Mattia Zaccagni.

Although Sebastiano Esposito pulled one back, Zaccagni headed in Isaksen's cross before the break, and Tijjani Noslin netted twice from distance in the second half despite goalkeeper Stefano Turati saving spot-kicks from Zaccagni and Davide Frattesi following a Simone Cinquegrano handball and Duje Caleta-Car's foul on Isaksen.

Asked by Gazzetta dello Sport if Lazio can aim for the Scudetto after winning at Sassuolo, Crespo said: "And why shouldn't they? A special chemistry has been created within the group, and I'm certain that all of this is down to Rino.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Gattuso knows how to win and, above all, knows the necessary qualities. Before tactics and before technique, there is the psychological side: if your head isn't tuned properly, you get nowhere.

Related Topics

"Look, Rino has worked on his players' mindset, he convinced them to do certain things, he motivated them, and then he's a driving force and, when you have a man like that leading you, you go out of your way to satisfy him: his lads would walk through fire for him."

Capital rivals mount title challenge

Questioned on whether Gattuso's men deserve to sit at the summit following his prior Azzurri criticism, Crespo added: "Fully deserved. Eight wins and a draw - what more could he have done? In fact, all those who criticised him for his time with the national team will now have to reconsider and apologise to him... Oh well, but then again, football is a strange world..."

Advertisement

Tuesday's victory also leaves the leaders four points clear of third-placed city rivals Roma, who have collected 21 points under Gian Piero Gasperini. Pressed on which capital club looks stronger right now, the former striker concluded: "Lazio are certainly the finest surprise of this season, whereas Roma began laying the foundations of what we see today as early as last year. I won't stick my neck out, but I repeat what I said earlier: this Lazio can fly."

Title rivals chase unbeaten leaders

Lazio's three-point cushion at the summit will be tested on Wednesday when second-placed Inter Milan visit bottom club Venezia for their matchday nine fixture. Regardless of whether the Nerazzurri draw level on points, Gattuso's free-scoring side have established themselves as genuine title contenders ahead of a busy autumn schedule. Maintaining their ruthless attacking form while improving from the penalty spot will be key to sustaining their Scudetto charge.