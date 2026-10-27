'They think they’re King William!' - Gary Neville slams 'unprofessional' Man Utd stars after Bournemouth humiliation as Michael Carrick faces sack

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Gary Neville has launched a blistering attack on the Manchester United squad, accusing several first-team stars of failing to live up to the professional standards required at Old Trafford. The former club captain did not hold back following a dismal week that saw the Red Devils humiliated by both Como and Bournemouth.

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Another dismal week at Old Trafford

Manchester United's disastrous start to the season hit a new low after Bournemouth secured a resounding 3-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday. This domestic setback arrived just days after Michael Carrick saw his team dismantled 4-0 by Como in the Champions League.

The Red Devils have now suffered six defeats across their opening 12 matches in all competitions. Consequently, Carrick is fighting to save his job as manager, with the pressure from the stands intensifying significantly after a catastrophic few days.

Neville blasts lack of standards

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Watching the Bournemouth collapse from the commentary box, Neville was deeply unimpressed with the attitude of the current squad. Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former defender took aim at off-field habits and a shocking drop in basic commitment.

"There's a few of them that aren't that professional. There's a couple of them... I live in Manchester, they're not that professional, some of them," Neville stated. "I've got no time for them. There's a few of them that don't go to bed at the right time. Don't eat the right things. Don't think about Manchester United every single minute of every single day."

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He continued his scathing assessment by questioning the squad's egos: "They are not living and breathing this football club, as they should be, like professionals should. And why? Why? Because it's gone to their heads. But they still walk around like they're King William... they're not, they're nothing."

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Carrick left out to dry

Neville believes the core issue lies squarely with the dressing room rather than the dugout. He highlighted a fan banner demanding better accountability, suggesting those core values vanished from the club a long time ago.

"Nothing, some of those players. I can't believe the... lack of standards," he lamented. "There was a banner in the first half that was held up in the Stretford End - 'standards.' They went a long time ago."

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Defending his former team-mate, Neville described Carrick as "a brilliant man" possessing "integrity, credibility, decency, professionalism." However, he believes the current group has ultimately betrayed their manager. "He's not been able to get a tune out of them and they've turned on him," Neville added. "I know that because if Bruno's turned on him publicly, with that little statement, imagine what they're like behind the scenes."

Survival mode for Carrick

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Carrick must now find a way to urgently galvanise a fractured dressing room if he is to survive the mounting pressure. With confidence completely shattered and senior figures seemingly at odds with the coaching staff, United desperately need a positive result to stop the rot.

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The coming days will be critical for the Old Trafford hierarchy as they weigh up whether Carrick can still inspire a turnaround. For the players, the spotlight will only intensify as fans demand an immediate response to an embarrassing week.



