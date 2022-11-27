Gary Neville claims Liverpool will struggle to attract investors as Man Utd is a more attractive opportunity

Amid new information on the potential sale of both Liverpool and Manchester United, Gary Neville feels investors would prefer his former club.

Glazers revealed they were seeking "strategic alternatives"

FSG also open to selling Liverpool

Neville thinks United are the better asset

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville commented on the rarity of England's traditional top two teams being up for sale at the same time, before predicting the likelihood of United getting a deal over the line before their Merseyside counterparts. The former Red Devils defender denied his view was due to favouritism, and instead pointed towards the club being a more favourable asset.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Naturally through traditional means, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country by a mile," Neville argued on Sky Sports. "I don't want to be disrespectful to Liverpool at all because they're a massive football club... Manchester United will be more sought after and will fetch a higher price than Liverpool.

"Unless Liverpool have got something sorted, I think they're going to have to wait a little bit because I think the buyers will go to Manchester United first - unless there's a Liverpool fan who is very wealthy somewhere and has an allegiance to Liverpool. Liverpool are in a better position on and off the pitch at the moment, but you cannot deny the scale of Manchester United. When you look at commercial revenues, Manchester United as an asset are a better buy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville's comments come amid fresh rumours that tech giants Apple could be tabling a blockbuster move for the club, while Neville's former teammate David Beckham declared himself "open to holding talks" with potential bidders. Liverpool's owners FSG, meanwhile, recently declared it was "business as usual" at the club, playing down rumours that a sale would happen anytime soon.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND LIVERPOOL? While rumours continue to circulate, a deal for either Man Utd or Liverpool will likely take a while to materialise, with both sides remaining focused on their respective battles for top-four finishes which will resume after the international break.