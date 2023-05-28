Gareth Southgate hints that England must win Euro 2024 if he is to sign contract extension

Gareth Southgate will only consider extending his England contract if the Three Lions go on to win Euro 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England manager clearly stated that signing one more contract extension with the national team is currently not on his mind as he is totally focused on winning Euro 2024 and ending England's 58-year-old trophy drought.

Under Southgate, England have reached the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and quarter-final in 2022, and missed out on the Euro 2020 title after losing to Italy on penalties in the final. But it is now or never for the Englishman as he is determined to win Euro 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Daily Mail, Southgate said, "Who knows? I think we'll have to go very, very well for that to be a possibility in anyone's eyes. That's fair enough. My aim is to try to win the tournament. Every conversation I have with the players now is geared around that. What happens in the future isn't at the forefront of my mind.

"Trying to win this European Championship is. You have a feel about what's right and what isn't right. We're going to have to play well and go a long way in the tournament for that [staying on] even to be a consideration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Three Lions kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over reigning champions Italy in March. They then picked up yet another comfortable victory over Ukraine.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate's men will be next seen in action on June 16 when they take on Malta in the qualifiers.