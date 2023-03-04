WATCH: Gareth Bale returns to LAFC for pregame MLS Cup championship ring ceremony

The recently retired Gareth Bale is back in Los Angeles as the Wales star returned to BMO Stadium to celebrate last year's MLS Cup win.

Bale returns to LAFC for ceremony

Wales star scored equalizing goal late in extra time

Players received championship rings pregame

WHAT HAPPENED? After retiring following the World Cup, Bale was on hand for LAFC's MLS Cup championship celebration ahead of their MLS opener against the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Bale and his teammates received their championship rings after the former Real Madrid man brought the MLS Cup out to parade in front of fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite playing a limited role for LAFC during his half-season tenure, Bale came up big when it mattered most. Trailing in extra time of the MLS Cup final against the Philadelphia Union, Bale smashed home a miraculous header to level the scoreline, paving the way for LAFC to win in a penalty kick shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? After Saturday's opener, LAFC will begin their CONCACAF Champions League campaign on Thursday against Alajuelense.

