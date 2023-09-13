'For sure' - Gareth Bale aims cheeky dig at Arsenal as he has his say on compatriot Brennan Johnson's big-money move to Tottenham from Nottingham Forest

Tottenham and Wales legend, Gareth Bale, has aimed a jibe at Arsenal over Brennan Johnson's big-money move to Tottenham from Nottingham Forest.

WHAT HAPPENED? Now-retired ex-Real Madrid winger and multiple Champions League winner Bale admitted that he was happy to see his compatriot sign for his former club Spurs, rather than their north London rivals. Johnson made the switch from Forest in a £47.5 million ($60m) deadline-day deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether he was glad Johnson had joined Tottenham by Sky Sports after recent comments from former Gunner Aaron Ramsey, who wanted to see the wide man at Arsenal, Bale responded: "For sure. Better than Arsenal. He’s doing well. I think the more that he plays in the top flight now, the better that he’ll get.

"Like you said, the skies are the limit. As long as he’s playing football, improving and doing well, it’s good for Tottenham and good for Wales."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have started life brightly under new manager Ange Postecoglou, picking up 10 points from four games. They have scored the second-most goals in the league so far despite losing record goal-scorer Harry Kane in the summer. Postecoglou's side has also managed to register a big win over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? Tottenham are set to face newly-promoted Sheffield United in Premier League action on September 16.