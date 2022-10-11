Galtier admits he found Campos' Mbappe transfer denial 'very surprising' and insists forward is focussed on PSG

Christophe Galtier was surprised by Luis Campos' comments surrounding speculation over Kylian Mbappe's future ahead of PSG's game on Tuesday night.

Mbappe wants PSG exit

Campos denied reports before Benfica game

Mbappe scored and went off injured

WHAT HAPPENED? Campos denied reports that Mbappe had asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain when speaking to media ahead of their clash with Benfica on Tuesday night, which surprised the PSG head coach who didn't want to comment on rumours.

WHAT HE SAID: Galtier told Canal+ post-match: "Kylian showed tonight that he is a great player and that he is focused on the competition. From a rumor we turn it into information, from information we turn it into a statement. I find it very surprising to release this before an important game."

Galtier also gave an update on an injury he suffered towards the end of the 1-1 draw: "He gritted his teeth to hold on until the end. It was a twist, he took a nasty tackle. It was painful, he preferred to give way".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the game, which Lionel Messi missed through injury. The forward has asked to leave the club despite signing a new mega deal in the summer - when he had an alternative offer from Real Madrid.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Having come off the field with an injury in the closing minutes, Mbappe's immediate future is as uncertain as his long-term one. The likelihood is he will be fine for the weekend's clash with Marseille, but questions remain over his commitment to PSG.