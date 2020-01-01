Galiwango: Vipers SC beat KCCA FC to signing of Express FC defender

The Venoms have unveiled their first signing with the arrival of the left-back who was being targeted by several clubs

Vipers SC have managed to secure the services of defender Disan Galiwango from Express FC ahead of the new season.

The newly crowned Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions have beaten rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) to the services of the left-back, who has penned a four-year contract to sign for the St Marys Kitende-based giants.

Vipers have confirmed the arrival of Galiwango in their official club website by stating: “Vipers have completed the signing of left-back Galiwango from Express.

“Galiwango, previously a flying Red Eagle, will now spit ‘Venom’ from the St Mary’s Kitende-based after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.”

Galiwango becomes the first signing for coach Fred Kajoba, who looks to beef up his squad as they will take part in the Caf Champions League next season.

“The talented defender signs for an undisclosed fee and becomes the Venoms first signing as coach Kajoba looks to add steel to an already multi-faceted squad,” the statement continued.

“His arrival brings an end to transfer speculation which have been linking him to various clubs within and outside the country before finally agreeing to terms with Vipers.”

Galiwango has been delighted to sign for Vipers, who were declared champions for the 2019-20 season after the league ended prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus, by saying he was ready to help the club win major trophies starting next season.

“In my view, Vipers is a big football brand in this country hence I’m honoured to be joining this great club. I promise to add value as expected and help them win as many trophies as possible,” Galiwango told the club’s official website.

On his part, Vipers coach Kajoba also admitted Galiwango had been on the club’s radar after an impressive season with Express and it was now ‘mission accomplished’.

“Galiwango is a player with huge potential. But most importantly he is also ready to come in and contribute right away which is a key factor.”

Galiwango started his football career in Richo Soccer Academy based in Kampala before he was signed by Simba SC at the start of the 2015/16 season, who after their relegation bought The Saints FC.

The attacking player stayed with the army side in the entire 2016-17 season before he signed for Water FC and later in August 2019, he moved to Express where he distinctively plied his trade until the end of the just-concluded season before Vipers moved for his services.