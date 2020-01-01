Galiwango: URA FC seal signing of defender from Police FC

The Tax Collectors have added another player into their squad as they get ready for the upcoming campaign

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) have sealed the signing of Arafat Galiwango from Police FC.

The left-back has joined the Taxmen on a three-year deal with an option to extend for a fourth.

The club has confirmed the signing of the player on their official website by stating: “URA has signed left-back Arafat [Galiwango] from Police FC on a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth season.”

On signing for the club, Galiwango said: “I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with a good history, and a proven manager as well.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning trophies again with URA because it has been a while, which is what everyone’s aim is.”

“I’ve come here to try to improve and get better because I know as a player you always learn something new every day be it in training, during, or after a match. I’ve also come here to help the team to win and play some good football.”

Galiwango becomes URA’s fourth signing in this transfer window joining Nunda Jackson, Hannington Sebwalunyo, and Ssali Davis.

Meanwhile, Ronald Kigongo has renewed his stay with the Tax Collectors by a further three years after his contract expired in June 2020.

URA have triggered a three-year extension on Kigongo’s contract to keep the right back at the club until 2023.

With this contract in place, it means the right-back will be at the club for nine years. Kigongo is the second-longest serving player in the current squad (6 years) with Saidi Kyeyune (8 years) topping the list having also joined the Tax Collectors from Maroons FC.

The stay of the right-back will be good news for URA coach Sam Ssimbwa, who is keen to build a strong squad to challenge for titles next season.

On Saturday, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) confirmed they had postponed the start of the league by at least a month.

Initially, Fufa had set October 17 as a tentative date for the start of the new campaign, but it is not going to be the case as the Federation and clubs are struggling to align themselves with the guidelines given to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.