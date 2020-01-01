Galiwango to wear jersey number three as Vipers unveil full squad

The Venoms have unleashed their full squad as they get ready to defend the league title and take part in Caf

Vipers SC have unveiled their new squad for the 2020-21 campaign which will see them take part in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) as well as the Caf Champions League.

The Venoms’ new signing from Express Disan Galiwango has been handed jersey number three following the exit of Farouk Musisi, who was released, while Ibrahim Orit will wear number seven.

Congolese import Cesar Manzoki, will wear jersey number nine which was vacated by Fahad Bayo, while youngster Musa Ssali promoted from St Mary’s Kitende, will take the no.33 shirt. Bobosi Byaruhanga will switch to no.18 previously worn by Brain Nkuubi.

Midfielder David Bagoole and Jamil Kalisa, will wear no.20 and no. 8 respectively while Joseph Dhata will wear no. 2 previously worn by Ahmed Amayo who will wear no.32.

Following the loan deal for Brian Kalumba, Richard Basangwa will become the team’s no.26 while Najib Yiga will don no.24 previously worn by Bobosi.

Another change is on the goalkeeping department where Bashir Ssekagya will switch from no.27 he wore before going on loan last season to the no.19 shirt previously worn by Derrick Ochan and Ismail Watenga while Livingstone Mulondo fresh from his long term injury, gets back his no.4 shirt vacated by Rashid Toha who has been given no.12 following the departure of Rahmat Ssenfuka.

Fabien Mutombora, Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Abraham Ndugwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Allan Kayiwa, Dan Sserunkuma, Denis Mwemezi, Geofrey Wasswa, Aziz Kayondo, Jacob Okao, Milton Karisa, Paul Mucureezi, Paul Willa, Muhammad Shaban, and Karim Watambala all keep the same numbers as last season.

Vipers will face Sudan’s Al Hilal in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League with the first leg slated for November 28, at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Vipers Full Sqaud: 1: Fabien Mutombora, 2: Joseph Dhata, 3: Disan Galiwango, 4: Livingstone Mulondo, 5: Bashir Asikum, 6: Siraje Ssentamu, 7: Ibrahim Orit, 8: Jamil Kalisa, 9: Cesar Manzoki, 10: Abraham Ndugwa, 11: Umar Kyebatala, 12: Rashid Toha, 13: Dan Sserunkuma, 14: Paul Mucureezi, 15: Paul Willa, 16: Denis Mwemezi, 17: Allan Kayiwa, 18: Bobosi Byaruhanga, 19: Bashir Ssekagya, 20: David Bagoole, 21: Halid Lwaliwa, 22: Jacob Okao, 23: Aziz Kayondo, 24: Najib Yiga, 25: Karim Watambala, 26: Richard Basangwa, 27: Geofrey Wasswa, 28: Muhammad Shaban, 29: Milton Karisa, 30: Denis Kiggundu, 31: Innocent Wafula, 32: Ahmed Amayo and 33: Musa Ssali.