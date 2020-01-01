Galiwango: My biggest dream at Vipers SC is to achieve more silverware

The left-back reveals why it was easy for him to choose the Venoms ahead of other teams that were keen for his services

Vipers SC new signing Disan Galiwango has revealed why he easily signed for the club from Express FC despite receiving several offers.

The left-back was unveiled on Wednesday after agreeing to pen a four-year contract to ditch the Red Eagles and join the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions ahead of the new season.

Despite his transfer to St Marys Kitende still shrouded in controversy after former club Express said they had not sanctioned the move and will follow all the legal rules to have it reversed, Galiwango has explained it was easy for him to pick Vipers ahead of others teams which were fighting for his services.

Former champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) were among the team’s keen to sign the player but Galiwango says he could not have turned down a transfer offer to the champions and also revealed his excitement of working under coach Fred Kajoba again.

“It’ feels good to be back home, l was here at St Mary’s Kitende for my advanced level certificate and have always loved to play for Vipers. Sincerely, this is a move at the right time in my career as l slowly but steadily work towards joining the professional ranks,” Galiwango told the club's official website.

“First and foremost, l have roots here and further to that, it’s quite an enticing environment which every player would love to play in, all the necessary facilities for the development of talent, are available.

“When a club like Vipers shows interest in a player, it’s such a good feeling because it’s a big club and with Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa who has nurtured many players at the helm, it becomes even more appealing to any footballer.”

Asked on what Vipers fans should expect from him, Galiwango said: “Of course they should expect a more developed player from the one at Express since the stiff competition for starting slots at Vipers spurs on anyone willing to succeed.

“Secondly, I’m a hard worker who always strives not to be the same as l was yesterday. So, l will do my best to make them happy.”

On what he wants to achieve with the Venoms, Galiwango explained: “Vipers is a winning team, therefore I want to continue with the same spirit in a bid to achieve more silverware with the club. Secondly, l want to help the club perform better in the Caf Champions League as l also use the same platform to achieve my professional football dreams.”

On working again under Kajoba, he said: “A lot of it depends on me but I highly respect coach Kajoba, he trusted me with my first top-flight league licence while at Simba just at the age of 16. So, can’t wait to rekindle the Bombo memories.

“I am going to do my best to carry on helping the team progress further from where I have found it, even more so next season and I hope to make them smile.”

Galiwango started his football career in Richo Soccer Academy based in Kampala before he was signed by Simba SC at the start of the 2015/16 season, who after their relegation bought The Saints FC.

The attacking player stayed with the army side in the entire 2016-17 season before he signed for Water FC and later in August 2019, he moved to Express where he distinctively plied his trade until the end of the just-concluded season before Vipers moved for his services.