'Galiwango is still an Express FC player' - Mwesiga on defender unveiling by Vipers SC

The official has revealed the player had an agreement with the Wankulukuku based side despite the move to the champions

Express FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesiga is adamant Disan Galiwango is still contracted to the club despite his move to the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

The defender was unveiled by the Kitende-based side at the beginning of July as a free agent. However, the administrator has come out strongly condemning the move, insisting it is illegal since their player is still attached to the Wankulukuku-based team.

"The fact is that Galiwango is still our captain because he signed an agreement with us," Mwesiga told Sanyuka TV as reported by Sports Nation.

More teams

"The agreement was that Galiwango was to renew his contract after receiving the money, which we gave him. He agreed to extend his contract with us for the next two years so he took that money.

"And when he was unveiled at Kitende, I called Vipers’ officials and told them that they have done a wrong thing because the player had an agreement with the club."

The CEO has revealed the complaint was raised with the Federation of Uganda Football Federations (Fufa).

"The issue is still in the federation (Fufa) which needs an injunction, the two clubs have to sit and negotiate for this transfer to happen and good enough Vipers agreed and we have no problem with it if the player needs to leave," Mwesiga added.

"However, Galiwanga has to leave in the right way and my chairman [Kiryowa Kiwanuka] was clear that if negotiation fails we will seek justice in the courts of law."

The CEO has also shed light on the impact of coach Wasswa Bbosa on the team.

"We all know Bbosa is a good coach, a problem solver is a person who has a strong relationship with players, by the time he came to Express, we needed a coach who was going to give us stability, a coach who knows our culture, a coach who played for the team before, who has the experience and a coach who could give us immediate results and that was Bbosa," Mwesiga stated.

"He was a good choice because most of his teams tend to be very hard to beat and we are going to support him by giving him the players he needs and I want to ensure fans that we still have a long term future with him and we are very happy with what he has done so far."

Article continues below

The administrator has also revealed plans for the new season.

"Even though we released a couple of players, we have a lot of players remaining and we are going to promote others from our junior team.

"I call upon fans to stay calm and prepare to come back to the stadium because the team is going to go back where it is supposed to be."