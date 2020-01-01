Galiwango: Express FC to challenge Vipers SC over signing defender

The Red Eagles have openly stated they will contest the transfer of their key player to the newly crowned Ugandan champions

Express FC have vowed to use all legal means available to reverse the move by Vipers SC to sign their defender Disan Galiwango.

The newly crowned Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions officially announced the arrival of the left-back beating rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) to his services after he penned a four-year contract to sign for the St Marys Kitende-based giants.

KCCA were also among the teams which were fighting to sign the player, who was very impressive for the Red Eagles in the last campaign.

However, Express chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka has openly claimed they have not released the player to sign for Vipers because he still has a running contract with them.

@ExpressFCUganda with valid contract has not released or transferred @GDissan.



This has not come as a surprise to us!!



While we respect his wish to leave, the club has rights which @VipersSC is aware of. We intend to enforce them using all the legal avenues available to us. pic.twitter.com/qk1ZxkhVeR — Kiryowa Kiwanuka MCIArb (@KiryowaKk) July 1, 2020

“Express FC with a valid contract has not released or transferred Disan,” Kiwanuka wrote on his Twitter handle. “This has not come as a surprise to us. While we respect his wish to leave, the club has rights that Vipers are aware of.

“We intend to enforce them using all the legal avenues available to us.”

On signing the player, Vipers stated on their official club website: “Vipers have completed the signing of left-back Galiwango from Express.

“Galiwango, previously a flying Red Eagle, will now spit ‘Venom’ from the St Mary’s Kitende-based after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.”

Galiwango became the first signing for coach Fred Kajoba, who is looking to beef up the squad as they will take part in the Caf Champions League next season.

“The talented defender signs for an undisclosed fee and becomes the Venoms first signing as coach Kajoba looks to add steel to an already multi-faceted squad,” the statement continued.

“His arrival brings an end to transfer speculation which have been linking him to various clubs within and outside the country before finally agreeing to terms with Vipers.”

Galiwango was also delighted to sign for Vipers, who were declared champions for the 2019-20 season after the league ended prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus, by saying he was ready to help the club win major trophies starting next season.

“In my view, Vipers is a big football brand in this country hence I’m honoured to be joining this great club. I promise to add value as expected and help them win as many trophies as possible,” Galiwango told the club’s official website.

Galiwango started his football career in Richo Soccer Academy based in Kampala before he was signed by Simba SC at the start of the 2015/16 season, who after their relegation bought The Saints FC.

The attacking player stayed with the army side in the entire 2016-17 season before he signed for Water FC and later in August 2019, he moved to Express where he distinctively plied his trade until the end of the just-concluded season before Vipers moved for his services.