Galiwango: Express FC skipper commits to club despite KCCA FC interest

The Ugandan star has committed to the Red Eagles a few days after the ex-champions confirmed interest in his services

Express FC skipper Disan Galiwango has suggested he will stay at the club for the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The Red Eagles have been on a high alert after reports emerged that former UPL champions KCCA FC had shown keen interest to sign the defender.

According to reports in Uganda, Galiwango had already been promised a three-year contract should he accept a move away from Express and could have become the second captain Express lost to KCCA after John Revita left as a free agent in 2019.

“We should pull it off if all goes well. Both parties are interested. He is coming as a free agent but terms with the player have not been concluded yet. When done with all our targets, I’ll let you know,” a source close to KCCA was quoted saying by Daily Monitor.

Success comes to those who are honest and confident in their endeavour. Am to stay at EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏THANK YOU ALL pic.twitter.com/kuBVjPsVpr — Galiwango Dissan (@GDissan) June 9, 2020

However, in a bid to cool things down, Galiwango has now taken to his Twitter handle to deny the transfer report, insisting he will stay at Express to get more success.

“Success comes to those who are honest and confident in their endeavour,” Galiwango tweeted. “Am to stay at Express.”

In a recent interview, new Express CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, however, denied the rumours their captain is a free agent.

“I assure you Galiwango is not a free agent. He is our player contracted up to 2022. He is not going anywhere,” Mwesigwa told reporters in Kampala.

Galiwango’s statement will come as a huge boost to Express, who were on the verge of losing their best player in the just-ended season where he managed to score six goals after being moved to a more advanced role.

The news will also excite new team coach Wasswa Bbosa, who recently revealed that he had been tasked to win the UPL title in the next three years.

Bbosa was given the mantle fully a few days ago after serving from February as an interim boss. He was brought on board when George Ssimwogerere was fired early in the year.

Bbosa joined when the club was battling relegation but helped them move up the ladder and to finish ninth when the UPL season was cancelled.