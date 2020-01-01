Galiwango: Defender free to play for Vipers SC after Express release

The 22-year-old was ordered by the Federation to pay the Red Eagles Ush25 million for breach of contract

Defender Disan Galiwango is free to play for Vipers SC after Express FC agreed to let him leave.

There have been tussles between the Venoms and the Red Eagles regarding the player.

On July 1, the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions announced they had beaten rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) to the services of the left-back, who had penned a four-year contract to sign for the St Marys Kitende-based giants.

More teams

However, the move was not welcomed as the Wankulukuku-based side revealed the defender had renewed his contract after negotiations and accepted a fee of USh15 million although his initial value was quoted as was USh30 million.

The Red Eagles further stated Galiwango affirmed his wish to stay after signing the papers with the club chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka. Since then, reports emerged that Vipers signed Galiwango, gave him USh60 million as a sign-on fee inclusive of USh15 million that he was to pay Express.

It is for this reason Express took their complaint to the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) Dispute Resolution Chamber.

"Disan Galiwango released after fulfilling the Fufa dispute resolution chamber ruling," the club confirmed via their official social media forums.

BREAKING - Disan Galiwango released after fulfilling the @OfficialFUFA dispute resolution chamber ruling, CEO @IsaacMwesigwa10 had this to say,



"We're happy this has come to an end. In all this football wins and the club wishes Disan a great career ahead." — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) October 31, 2020

The club's CEO Isaac Mwesigwa confirmed the development and was pleased with the outcome.

"We are happy this has come to an end," the administrator said. "In all this, football wins and the club wishes Disan a great career ahead."

On September 2, the body ordered the defender to pay Express FC USh25 million for breach of contract.

"The player, Dissan Galiwango is ordered to refund the USh15,000,000 [Fifteen million shilling only] he received from Express FC in November 2019," the resolution chamber decreed.

"Disan Galiwango is ordered to pay compensation for breach of his obligations vis-à-vis the club, Express FC under the preliminary contract/pre-contract in the amount of USh10,000,000 [Ten million shillings only].

Article continues below

"Disan Galiwango shall not be issued a player’s license until the total amount of USh25,000,000 [Twenty-five million shillings only] is fully paid to Express FC."

After the latest development, the Venoms can now plan with the defender in their team for the new season.

The defending champions will be aiming at defending their title and perform well in the Caf Champions League as well.