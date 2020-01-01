Galatasaray's Lemina: Coronavirus is bigger than football

The Gabonese midfielder has urged fans to continue to observe safety and hygienic practices to prevent the spread of the virus

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina said the coronavirus pandemic is a situation that is bigger than football.

Lemina made the post after playing the Istanbul derby against Besiktas inside an empty Turk Telekom Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was in action for the duration as Galatasaray were held to a goalless draw by their visitors.

Several leagues across the world have been suspended to contain the spread of Covid-19 but the Turkish football authorities affirmed that domestic league will continue with no fans attending in the stadium.

"This is bigger than football! Make sure you guys take care of yourself and each other! Stay safe," Lemina wrote on Instagram.

Lemina moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Southampton in June, and he has played in 25 matches across all competitions for Fatih Terim's side, including 17 games in the Super Lig.

The Lions are third in the league table, and they visit 16th-placed Rizespor for their next league outing on Sunday.