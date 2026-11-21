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Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is ready to listen to offers from Manchester United after the club renewed their interest in the Nigeria international. Valued at up to £100 million, the 27-year-old still dreams of playing in the Premier League and could solve Mauricio Pochettino's attacking woes.

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Striker open to English switch

According to The Sun, Osimhen is flattered by United's approach and willing to accept a salary matching his reported £13m annual wages in Turkey. However, the former Napoli forward has no release clause in a contract running until June 2029, leaving any mid-season move largely out of his hands. Reports in Turkey claim the reigning champions value their top striker at between £80m and £100m.

Source highlights striker's strong loyalty

Osimhen's reluctance to force an exit reflects his gratitude towards Galatasaray, who stood by him during a difficult Napoli departure in 2024 and helped revive his career. Initially arriving on loan, he scored 37 goals in his debut season before joining permanently, adding 22 last term and 10 already this campaign as the Istanbul giants chase another title.

While the report states those close to him know he would welcome a move to Old Trafford, convincing his club remains the main hurdle. Asked by the British tabloid about United's pursuit, a source close to Osimhen said: "Of course the interest really flatters him but he's a loyal guy so it will be up to United to move hard for him.

"Victor will score goals everywhere he goes and he's proven that but it's really up to the two clubs."

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Red Devils lack clinical finisher

United's search reflects a glaring lack of firepower in a miserable season that cost Michael Carrick his job after winning just one of his opening 10 league games. Despite qualifying for the Champions League last term, an expensive squad now sits near the relegation places.

Strikers Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee have managed just four goals combined across all competitions, leaving neither as the undisputed first choice. Although Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can operate centrally, Pochettino wants a proven focal point capable of leading the line, scoring regularly and linking play, much like Harry Kane did under him at Tottenham.

Liverpool clash begins Pochettino era

Having flown into Manchester by private jet to start immediately, Pochettino puts his unbeaten record in opening games at new clubs on the line against Liverpool this weekend. Before January arrives, the former Chelsea boss must get more from his misfiring attack to climb away from danger. Even then, acquiring Osimhen from Turkey seems much more realistic next summer, when he will have two years remaining on his contract.