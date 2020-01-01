Galatasaray midfielder Lemina to miss Fenerbahce clash with injury

The Gabonese midfielder will miss the upcoming Intercontinental derby at the Ulker Stadium after limping off with a hamstring injury on Sunday

Galatasaray have confirmed Mario Lemina's injury ahead of Sunday's derby against arch rivals Fenerbahce in a Turkish Super Lig match.

Lemina picked up a hamstring injury on the stroke of full-time as the Lions edged Yeni Matalyaspor 1-0 to stretch their winning streak to six league matches.

After undergoing medical examinations at the Medical Park Bahcelievler Hospital on Monday, Galatasaray confirmed a moderate strain and bleeding were detected in the right upper posterior group and fascia of the 26-year-old.

"After the examinations of our actor Mario Lemina at our sponsor hospital Medical Park Bahçelievler Hospital, moderate strain and bleeding were detected in the right upper posterior group and fascia. The treatment of our player has started," the club statement read.

He is expected to miss the Intercontinental derby on Sunday with third-placed Galatasaray aiming to boost their title hopes with a victory against the sixth-placed Yellow Canaries.

Lemina moved to Turkey on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer, and he has played in 23 matches across all competitions, including 15 league appearances.

"I'm sorry I haven't spoken since yesterday... I would like to thank you for all your messages and your support. I hope to come back as soon as possible," the Gabon international wrote on Instagram.