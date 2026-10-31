The Turkish record champions are chasing another Süper Lig title alongside silverware in other competitions. Watching every match live, though, means subscribing to several providers. Here's where to watch Gala's matches.

Where to watch Galatasaray Istanbul live on TV and via livestream

Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi live on TV and via livestream

In Germany, the Turkish Süper Lig is not shown on free-to-air television. Neither DAZN nor Sky holds the rights to the Turkish league. beIN Sports holds those rights exclusively.

Fans in Germany can still watch live through Digiturk Euro, which carries the beIN Sports broadcasts. They need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, costing 119 euros a year.

Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League matches in the 2025/26 season are available in Germany primarily on DAZN. Regarded as the "home of the Champions League", the streaming service shows around 90 per cent of all matches live, both individually and in its popular multi-match coverage.

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Next matches GAL Champions League 12:45 VFB

Every Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video shows the Champions League's top match exclusively.

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From the 2027/28 season through 2030/31, Paramount+ will carry most Champions League coverage, while DAZN missed out in the allocation of rights.

In Germany, Türkiye Kupasi matches, including Galatasaray's, are currently unavailable on free-to-air TV or via livestream.

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Galatasaray Istanbul live text commentary on SPOX

Follow selected Champions League matches through live text commentary on the SPOX website.

Galatasaray Istanbul: club profile