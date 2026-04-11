Galatasaray Istanbul: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting Gala’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

Turkey’s record champions are not only gunning for another Süper Lig title—they also have their sights set on silverware in other competitions. However, catching every match live requires subscriptions to several different providers. Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting Gala’s games.

Below is a quick guide to every channel and platform showing Gala’s matches live on TV or via livestream.

Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi live on TV and via livestream.

The Turkish Süper Lig is not broadcast on free-to-air TV in Germany, and major platforms like DAZN or Sky do not carry it. Instead, the rights are held exclusively by beIN Sports.

German viewers can still watch the games via Digiturk Euro, which carries beINSports; a yearly subscription to Digiturk Euro’s sports package costs €119.

For the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign, however, Galatasaray’s games will stream on DAZN in Germany. Known as the “home of the Champions League,” DAZN carries roughly 90% of all matches live—both as single fixtures and in the popular multi-match conference format. Consequently, DAZN is the primary destination for fans wishing to follow the Turkish champions’ European campaign.

However, the top Champions League match is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video every Tuesday.

From 2027/28 to 2030/31, most Champions League matches will air on Paramount+, while DAZN secured no rights.

In Germany, there are currently no free-to-air broadcasts or live streams of the Türkiye Kupasi, so Galatasaray matches cannot be watched live on free TV either.

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Galatasaray Istanbul: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/streaming Gala’s matches live on TV and online? Live ticker on SPOX

On the SPOX homepage, you can follow selected Champions League matches via live ticker to stay up to date at all times. Click here.

Galatasaray Istanbul, all broadcast info at a glance: Who is showing / streaming Gala’s matches live on TV and via livestream? Club profile