Arsenal star Gabriel leaps to the defence of Raphinha after Barcelona ace faces backlash over Brazil fitness comments

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Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has stepped in to clarify the controversial comments made by Barcelona's Raphinha regarding his fitness management with the Brazilian national team. The winger faced significant scrutiny after suggesting a need for careful minute monitoring during the current international break.

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Backlash over fitness comments

Raphinha recently sparked controversy after discussing the need to manage his playing time while recovering from an ongoing injury. The Barcelona forward noted that Carlo Ancelotti was aware of his situation and urged the national team setup to consider his physical limitations.

These remarks generated a negative reaction, with some observers questioning his desire to represent the Selecao. In response, Gabriel used a press conference in Singapore on Wednesday to shut down the criticism, insisting his international team-mate's intentions had been entirely taken out of context.

Clearing up the confusion

The controversy initially stemmed from comments Raphinha made during a recent contract renewal ceremony. Emphasising that he was not yet fully fit, the winger stated: "The national team coach will know how to manage my playing time. We’ve spoken, and he knows I’m not yet at 100 per cent fitness. I ask Barcelona fans not to worry about this."

Gabriel quickly jumped to his compatriot's defence, pointing out the gruelling nature of the modern football calendar. The Arsenal defender explained that players simply cannot sustain peak physical and mental intensity year-round.

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"We are high-level players, and what we always want is to play," Gabriel told reporters, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I think many misinterpreted what Raphinha said. We are human, and sometimes we need to rest, even mentally."

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Dressing room unity

The relentless European schedule often leaves players battling fatigue long before they join up with their respective countries. Gabriel highlighted this heavy workload as a key factor behind the winger's request for caution.

"In Europe, we play every two or three days, and there are many matches," he continued. "When we join the national team, we want to make the most of our time here and learn, but many misinterpret some statements, and that’s what happened with Raphinha."

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Despite the external noise, the Selecao squad remains firmly behind the Barcelona star. Gabriel stressed that there are no doubts internally regarding the winger's loyalty. "Within the group, we didn’t understand his words to mean that he came here to rest or anything like that," he added. "We know his dedication to the national team well; his commitment is exemplary, and he is an ideal player for us."

Singapore friendlies await

Brazil are currently stationed in Asia for a pair of mid-season international friendlies. They will take on Japan on November 14 before facing host nation Singapore three days later.

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For Raphinha, these fixtures offer a chance to prove his fitness on the pitch, while the national team medical staff will be tasked with carefully managing his minutes to avoid any further setbacks.