Gabriel Matata: Onduparaka FC raid Mvara Boys for promising youngster

The striker joins the Arua-based side on an initial one-year deal with an option of extension

Ugandan Premier League side Onduparaka FC have confirmed the arrival of young attacker Gabriel Matata as they continue rebuilding for the 2020/21 season.

The young forward makes a return to the team where he was trained during his early years in the game. The Arua-based side have officially confirmed the arrival of the player.

"19-year-old forward Gabriel Matata has rejoined us ahead of the 2020/21 season," the club announced on their official website on Tuesday, August 25.

"The sharp-shooter joins on a one-year renewable contract from regional league outfit Mvara Boys where he has been trading his mark since graduating from our youth team in 2018."

Onduparaka have further explained the qualities Matata brings to the team, and why he is termed as the next big thing in Uganda football.

"The former Mvara Boys captain who has been attributed by many to be a promising rising star is known for his finishing, dribbling, and speed.

"He also possesses different techniques like sharp vision, eye for goal, and an admirable ballplayer who will add a lot to rebuild the Caterpillar side come the start of the season."

While with Mvara Boys, the striker finished the 2018/19 Regional League as the top scorer before finding the back of the net 14 times in the 10 games in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

He also played a crucial role in helping the team reach the round of 32 in the Uganda Cup after eliminating top tier side BUL Fc in the previous round.

In the 2019/20 season, Onduparaka side faced many challenges as top players and their head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi left with the entire technical bench. However, the team still managed to finish eighth on the table with 31 points after an abrupt end to the season owing to Covid-19.

"It has been our toughest season. But I have to thank everyone involved that helped us overcome all hardships," club chairman Benjamin Nyakuni revealed in an earlier interview.

"We will need to have more finances to pay players and facilitate other club activities and am sure that if all that is in order, next season will be our best."