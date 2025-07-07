Revealed: The truth about possible Gabriel Martinelli link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr amid transfer talk surrounding Arsenal star

The truth has been revealed about stories linking Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli with a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Questions are being asked of how much longer Brazil international Martinelli will spend at Emirates Stadium. That is despite taking in 225 appearances for the Gunners and registering 51 goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Arsenal are said to be considering an approach for Martinelli’s countryman Rodrygo, who finds himself slipping down the pecking order at Real Madrid. It has been claimed that Ronaldo would also like to see the Samba star in the Middle East.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

Martinelli is another to have seen a switch in that direction speculated, with Al-Nassr ready to spend big on the back of handing a record-breaking contract to CR7, but there is supposedly no substance to the transfer rumours.

WHAT ROMANO SAID

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has posted on X: “Understand reports about Gabriel Martinelli and Al-Nassr are currently wide of mark. No talks taking place with Saudi Pro League side as Al-Nassr are now working on different targets at winger position.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI?

Martinelli still has two years left to run on his deal at Arsenal. He may get another chance to prove his worth to Mikel Arteta, aiding another Premier League title challenge in the process, but there is enough gossip doing the rounds to suggest that a fresh start somewhere may be on the cards for 2025-26.