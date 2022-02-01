Furman: Ex-Bafana Bafana star on the move again as SA striker joins Mosimane and Tau in North Africa

Former South Africa international Dean Furman has secured another move in Europe by joining Warrington Rylands.



The experienced central midfielder has joined Rylands from National League (the fifth tier of English football) outfit Altrincham and it is his third club since he left SuperSport United in 2020.



Rylands are campaigning in the Northern Premier League which is the seventh tier of English football and he will be hoping to help his new club secure promotion to the National League North with the team currently placed third on the league standings.



"Last but certainly by no means least, welcome to Warrington Rylands FC Dean Furman," a club statement read.



"Dean possesses excellent technical ability, leadership and experience at the very highest level, boasting 58 international caps for South Africa.



"Welcome to Rylands Dean Furman."



Furman joined League One side Oldham Athletic after leaving SuperSport and the last time he played for Bafana Bafana was against Mali in a friendly match in October 2019.



Meanwhile, South African striker Darren Smith has completed a transfer to Moroccan club FAR Rabat after leaving Finnish outfit FC Honka.



The 26-year-old player has moved to Rabat, who are campaigning in the Moroccan top-flight, Botola, after a two-year successful spell in Finland.



Smith has joined Rabat along with Rwanda international Thierry Manzi with the club is currently placed third on the Botola standings behind Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca.



"Officially boosting the human composition with South African striker Darren Smith and Rwanda defender Thierry Manzi," a club statement read.



"Welcome Thierry Manzi and Darren Smith."



Smith scooped Ykkonen (Finnish second tier), Golden Boot award, while playing for Ekenas IF in 2020 and he then finished last season (2021) as Honka's top scorer in the elite league, Veikkausliiga, with eight goals.



The former SuperSport United striker has joined his compatriots and Al Ahly duo Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane in North Africa.