Real Madrid legend Guti has furiously slammed Carlo Ancelotti for his substitution choices in his old club's Clasico defeat to Barcelona, while also taking aim at Vinicius Junior for his underwhelming performance.

Barca snapped their five-game losing streak against Madrid by earning a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbing a brace and Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also on target.

Guti feels Ancelotti's decision making played a key role in the Blancos' downfall with Eden Hazard finishing the game as an unused substitute and Gareth Bale left out of the squad entirely.

What's been said?

"I'm Ancelotti and I look at the bench and I have Hazard, [Luka] Jovic, Isco... And you're telling me that I can't sub any of them in?" the former Madrid midfielder said when analysing the game on El Chiringuito.

"What's going on? I am getting lost. I watch the game against Barcelona and I see the Real Madrid bench and I find that in the second half the first change from Madrid is Mariano... How can this be?

"Aren't Bale and Hazard there? Madrid's first offensive change Mariano [Diaz], who hasn't played this year?"

Guti on Vinicius

Guti also singled out Brazilian forward Vinicius for criticism as he endured a night to forget against Madrid's arch-rivals.

He had the chance to change the momentum of the game after being played through on goal with the scoreline at 1-0, but lost control of the ball while trying to round Marc-Andre ter Stegen before tumbling to the floor and appealing for a penalty.

That moment capped an all-round ineffective display from the 21-year-old, with Guti of the opinion that he should concentrate harder on his game.

"Vinicius cares more about the referee and rivals than about playing football," he said.

