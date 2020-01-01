Furious Atletico president slams 'outrageous' Cavani demands amid reports his brother wanted €18m

Enrique Cerezo has responded angrily to the reasons behind the Uruguayan's failed move to Spain

Atletico's president Enrique Cerezo has criticised Edinson Cavani for his failed move to the club amid reports his brother demanded a sizeable bonus to facilitate the transfer.

The Uruguayan’s future was the subject of much discussion during the January window, with a host of clubs linked with his services including Premier League trio Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Goal reported last weekend that Cavani had verbally agreed to move to Atletico and was even left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for last Sunday’s win at Lille in order to resolve his future.

A bid of €10 million (£8m/$11m) had already been rejected by the French champions, but it was believed a fresh offer would be submitted during the week.

However, no move materialised and on deadline day Tuchel declared that the 32-year-old was not going anywhere, meaning he would see out the remaining six months of his contract at Parc des Princes.

Since the window closed several reports have emerged alleging the reasons behind the failed move.

One report in Mundo Deportivo claims that Cavani’s brother and agent, Walter Fernando, demanded a bonus of around €18 million (£15m/$20m) to secure the deal, a demand which was immediately dismissed by the Rojiblancos and caused the transfer to collapse.

Speaking after Atletico's 1-0 defeat to rivals Real Madrid on Saturday Cerezo did not mention individuals, but did hint that those reports may well be accurate.

"Someday I will tell why Cavani did not come and they will prove me right,” he told Movistar Futbol.

"I don't want to point anyone out, but I think it's a shame about the situation of some players with their relatives and their representatives. It's outrageous. We're not here to be robbed or do anything strange”

With his future resolved, Cavani returned to the PSG squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Saturday, coming off the bench to score a 90th-minute goal in their 5-1 victory at Parc des Princes.

The win moves them 13 points clear at the top of the table as they chase a seventh Ligue 1 title in the past eight years.