Fulham’s Lookman happy for Maja after goalscoring heroics against Everton

The Nigeria international capped his full Premier League debut with a brace that steered the Cottagers to victory at Goodison Park

Fulham’s Ademola Lookman has expressed his delight for Josh Maja after the Super Eagles forward scored a brace in their 2-0 win over Everton in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

After a goalless first-half on Merseyside, Ola Aina linked up with his compatriot Maja to open the scoring in the 48th minute and the Bordeaux loanee added another goal in the 65th minute to seal a rare win for the visitors at Goodison Park.

Maja has revelled in the dream outing with the Cottagers, however, Lookman highlighted how the overall team effort boosted Fulham’s fight against relegation.

"It was a well-deserved three points. We dominated large parts of the game and created lots of chances,” Lookman told BBC Sport.

"I'm happy for Josh Maja as well. Everyone knows he can score goals. We need to score goals.

"I've said before if we stick together and put the ball in the back of the net, we'll win games. We showed that today.

"We kept believing. At half time we said we'll do the exact same thing in the second half and we scored twice.

"Our defence kept it strong towards the end of the game and we saw it out.

"It gives the team a boost of confidence and we'll take that into the next game."

Sunday’s win was Fulham’s first win since November and it ended a 12-game winless run in the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side is 18th in the league table, 18 points from 23 games - seven points adrift of the drop zone, and they visit Burnley for their next Premier League outing on Wednesday.