Fulham vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week, as Fulham welcome Aston Villa to face them at Craven Cottage. The hosts have faded after a solid start to the season, failing to pick up a win in their last three.

But with a visitor also seeking crucial points, they could have a chance to turn this matter around against another side lacking form.

Fulham vs Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Aston Villa Date: October 20/21, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Fulham vs Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video, while in India, they can catch the match on Star Sports 1.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK N/A Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports 1 N/A

Fulham squad & team news

The Cottagers, returning to the top-flight once again, have endured a tougher run in recent weeks, but they will give themselves a fine chance of spinning a big result out of this encounter.

Nathaniel Chalobah will serve the end of a three-game ban, but there are otherwise no fresh concerns for the hosts.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Reed, Kebano, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, Pereira, Willian, James, Onomah, Palhinha Forwards Mitrović, Decordova-Reid, Vinícius

Villa squad and team news

Steven Gerrard is finding the heat is on Villa Park, and the former Rangers boss will need to produce a not-insignificant turnaround in fortunes sooner rather than later.

A knock for Tyrone Mings late on in their last match should not keep the England international out of the equation for this clash.