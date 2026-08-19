Fulham tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Fulham 2026/27 tickets are on sale now for the Cottagers' fifth consecutive Premier League season, and it begins with a bang: a west London derby against Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Monday, August 24. This is a new era by the Thames, with Alvaro Arbeloa taking charge after Marco Silva's departure to Benfica following five years at the helm, and new signings including Gonzalo Garcia and Shea Charles arriving to freshen up the squad.

After back-to-back 11th-place finishes, fans will pack Craven Cottage to see whether Arbeloa can push Fulham up the table, with Brighton visiting on Boxing Day and Arsenal following on December 30. GOAL takes you through where to buy Fulham tickets, how much they cost, and every home fixture this season.

Upcoming Fulham 2026/27 fixtures at Craven Cottage

Below is Fulham's full confirmed home fixture list at Craven Cottage for the 2026/27 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Mon Aug 24 Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League Tickets Sat Sep 5 Fulham vs Crystal Palace Premier League Tickets Sat Sep 19 Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League Tickets Sat Oct 17 Fulham vs Hull City Premier League Tickets Sat Nov 7 Fulham vs Newcastle United Premier League Tickets Sat Nov 28 Fulham vs Bournemouth Premier League Tickets Sat Dec 12 Fulham vs Brentford Premier League Tickets Sat Dec 26 Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League Tickets Wed Dec 30 Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League Tickets Wed Jan 6 Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tickets Sat Jan 23 Fulham vs Aston Villa Premier League Tickets Sat Feb 6 Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League Tickets Wed Feb 10 Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Tickets Sat Feb 27 Fulham vs Leeds United Premier League Tickets Sat Mar 20 Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League Tickets Sat Apr 17 Fulham vs Sunderland Premier League Tickets Sat May 1 Fulham vs Everton Premier League Tickets Sat May 8 Fulham vs Ipswich Town Premier League Tickets Sun May 23 Fulham vs Coventry City Premier League Tickets

Dates are from the official Premier League fixture release and kick-off times are confirmed a few weeks before each matchweek once television picks are made, so always double check before travelling. Cup dates, including a home EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon, will be added as they are confirmed.

How to buy Fulham 2026/27 tickets?

The best way to buy Fulham tickets at face value is through the club's official ticket portal, where seats are released in three stages: first to season ticket holders, then to club members ranked by loyalty points, and finally to the public in general sale, though the biggest games rarely get that far. Season tickets guarantee entry to every home league game plus priority for cup fixtures, but they are sold out for new supporters, with a waiting list the only route in.

For everyone else, StubHub is the realistic option, listing tickets for every Fulham home game, including members-only and sold out fixtures, with resale prices starting from around 53 euros and every purchase covered by the FanProtect guarantee. Away tickets work similarly: the club sells them first-come to season ticket holders, and resale platforms pick up the rest.

For a premium matchday, hospitality packages are bookable through the club's official website, ranging from the Johnny Haynes and Thameside Superboxes with buffets, inclusive drinks and balcony seating, to the Chairman's Lounge with silver service alongside club legends, and the off-site Fulham Palace pre-match dining experience. Options are limited and an enquiry does not guarantee a seat, so register interest early for the biggest fixtures.

How much are Fulham 2026/27 tickets?

Fulham remain one of London's more affordable Premier League tickets. Face value matchday prices at Craven Cottage vary by seat location, opponent and time of season, and have recently been structured as follows:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Hammersmith £35.00 £30.00 £30.00 £15.00 Putney Home £35.00 £30.00 £30.00 £15.00 Johnny Haynes E+F £50.00 £45.00 £45.00 £25.00 Johnny Haynes Other £40.00 £35.00 £35.00 £15.00

On the resale market, Fulham tickets have been listed from around 53 euros for lower-demand fixtures, rising sharply for the derby against Chelsea, Boxing Day against Brighton and visits from Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs. Compare everything currently available on StubHub before prices climb as matchday approaches.

Everything you need to know about Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage is one of English football's most storied grounds, home to London's oldest top-flight club and famous for its riverside setting on the banks of the Thames, its historic Johnny Haynes Stand and the newly redeveloped Riverside Stand that has modernised the stadium while keeping its old-world charm. Fulham have never won a major honour, finishing runners-up in the 1975 FA Cup and the 2010 Europa League, so every season at the Cottage carries the hope of finally ending that wait.

Getting there is easiest by public transport, with parking heavily restricted around the ground. Putney Bridge, Hammersmith and Fulham Broadway on the London Underground all serve the stadium, along with Putney on National Rail and matchday buses from Kingston, Putney and Hammersmith. If you want a closer look beyond matchday, guided stadium tours run in English, Spanish and Portuguese from around 22 pounds, taking in the players' tunnel, dressing rooms, pitchside and the famous Cottage balcony.

With a derby-day opener, a new manager era and festive visits from Brighton and Arsenal, Craven Cottage will be in demand all season. Secure your Fulham 2026/27 tickets on StubHubtoday before the biggest games sell out.