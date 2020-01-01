Fulham sign Adarabioyo permanently from Manchester City

The Anglo-Nigerian spent the previous season on loan with Blackburn Rovers and will now join the Premier League team permanently

Fulham have secured the services of Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent basis after working out a transfer with Manchester City, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

Dropping another one in the mix. 👊#TosIn pic.twitter.com/RNx9RGsEAJ — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 5, 2020

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with English Championship side Blackburn Rovers. At Ewood Park, he featured in 34 league games and got three goals but Tony Mowbray’s men failed in their quest to earn an English topflight berth.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the club announced that the Anglo-Nigerian was handed a three-year contract with the Cottagers holding the option to extend by an additional 12 months.

"I’m very excited to get going and finally be playing Premier League football. It was the right time in my career to move on and hopefully I get a lot of Premier League games." - @TosinAdarabioyo 💬#TosIn pic.twitter.com/eEdKlLmBF2 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 5, 2020

"I’m very excited, very excited to get going and finally be playing Premier League football,” an elated Adarabioyo told club website.

“I felt like the time was right to leave the [Man City] and push on. It was the right time in my career to move on and hopefully get a lot of Premier League games."

I’m thrilled to announce the arrival of Joachim Andersen to @FulhamFC on loan from Lyon. He was a top target for us, we worked hard to bring him here & it’s so great that he’s joined us & that he wants to help us fight to maintain our status in the Premier League! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/ds8jrvBNia — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2020

To Fulham’s director of football Tony Khan, the signing of Adarabioyo is a great addition to Scott Parker’s squad.

"I’m very excited to announce the addition of Tosin Adarabioyo to Fulham Football Club on a permanent transfer from Manchester City,” he said.



“Tosin has developed as a player and grown into a formidable defender out on loan to the Championship the past two seasons, where we saw his contributions at Blackburn Rovers first hand last season during our promotion campaign.



"Tosin has received positive ratings from our data team and our coaches, and most importantly Tosin himself badly wanted to join us, and he will come in and fight for our Club! Come on Fulham!"



Born in Manchester to Nigerian parents, the centre back began his career at Manchester City – a team where he progressed through their youth ranks.



He made his first team debut in February 2016, and ended the season featuring in eight games – four of which came in the Champions League.



On the international scene, he has featured for England at the U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels yet remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles at the senior level.



He could make his debut when the Cottagers take on Sheffield United in an English topflight clash on October 17. Parker’s men have made a false start to the 2020-21 Premier League season where they have lost all games played so far.