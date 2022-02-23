Mitrovic breaks Championship goals record as Fulham striker nets twice against Peterborough

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has broken the Championship record for most goals in a season with his 32nd strike of the campaign on Wednesday against Peterborough.

Mitrovic passed Ivan Toney after the Brentford forward scored 31 times last year.

Dating back before the second-tier rebrand in 2004-05, no one has reached Mitrovic's tally in the division since Guy Whittingham in 1992-93.

Championship single-season scoring leaders

32 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 32 goals in the EFL Championship this season, a new single-season record in the competition since the 2004-05 rebrand, and the most in the second tier since Guy Whittingham in 1992-93 (42). Flammable. pic.twitter.com/nGACudUdK0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2022

