Fufa's Magogo on club commercialisation, Vipers SC's Toha switches allegiance to South Sudan

The federation head reveals three key areas the teams must meet in their efforts to improve their statures as viable entities

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has pointed out three areas clubs must improve on in order to attain full commercialisation.

Magogo criticised the law that governs the sports industry in the country saying it has been a great hindrance in as far as improving the club's statures is concerned.

“We need to clear our mindset that sports are for all and there is a difference between amateur and professional sports,” Magogo said as he was quoted by Sports Nation.

“There is need for proper legislation; currently, Uganda is following the sports act of 1964 that defines sports as voluntary and amateur. How do we follow such an old law to regulate professional sports that fetches in billions?

“The other thing is that we have to start embracing technology. Many of the sports federations and teams are absent on the digital platforms like Facebook and Twitter which are essentially free. The music industry has gone digital and has already left us behind. We can’t even use phones to stream our games.

“Then there is need to have corporate governance. We have to understand how we line up with government and sister federations. As federations, we have almost the same challenges that are infrastructure and funding.”

Meanwhile, Vipers SC's defender Rashid Toha has decided to represent South Sudan and not Uganda in future international games.

Toha has been named in Uganda's national team 18-man squad before, against Rwanda in 2018 in an African Nations Championship [Chan] qualifier, but he never played a single minute.

“I have been thinking about playing for South Sudan for a good time given the fact that they have been on my neck,” Toha told Sports Nation.

“I feel I have to go where I am needed most, I am not running away because of being a coward or something of a sort. They [South Sudan] have been on my neck for so long and what really matters are the caps which may be put into consideration at some time.”

The 1998-born defender, who joined Vipers in 2019, has struggled to play for the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title-chasing side due to an injury. He has had a single appearance for the Venoms which came during a draw against Mbarara City.

He hopes to get more minutes if the UPL would resume as he tries to make himself fitter during the lockdown period.

“Indeed, it has been the injury but Praise God I am getting fine now and ready to put this behind me,” Toha concluded.

“I am indoors all day, get out to train like for about an hour in the compound with some makeshift gym at home. So far so good, there is no need to hurry because I am still recovering from the injury.”