Fufa's CEO reveals differences in Sredojevic, Hasule and Mutebi's coaching styles

The administrator worked under the three tacticians and explained what sets them apart

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) CEO Edgar Watson has explained distinctions between coaches Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, Paul Hasule and Mike Mutebi, whom he worked under before.

Watson played under Mutebi and Hasule at Miracle FC before he moved to SC Villa where Micho was in charge. The Fufa CEO won 12 trophies in what can be described as a stellar career.

“[Paul] Hasule was really a superman manager who psyched you up before the game. For instance, before games, he would ask us – where shall we pass if we lose this game? And that worked our heads up,” Watson told Sanyuka TV as he was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“While at Miracle, we played free-flowing football under Butindo but when [Mike] Mutebi joined, he taught us roles. He introduced the 3-5-2 and despite resistance from a few players, he encouraged us to learn.

“Micho will tell you everything about the opponent and how we can hurt them depending on their style, strength and weakness. He would show you areas to exploit and how to stop them.”

Watson won the league title seven times, bagged three Uganda Cups and one Cecafa Kagame Cup, and explained how he ended as a Villa player while he was linked with other teams.

“There was a chance to join Express and KCCA FC. Many people told me my style was more suited to KCCA but through manager [Eriab] Kamya, I ended up at Villa Park and the rest is history,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, ex-Uganda left-back Joseph Nestroy Kizito has revealed how Micho's call changed his mind from becoming a player agent after he retired.

“My life and everything achieved has been through football but I never thought I would join coaching. But in 2018, I received a call from coach Micho who told me that [Moses] Basena was interested in working with me at Villa and I didn’t hesitate,” Kizito said as was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“When I retired from playing, my target was to be a player agent until that call."

Kizito has promised to help the Jogoos reclaim their position among the elite Ugandan clubs. SC Villa are the record Premier League winners with 16 titles.

“Truth be told, we didn’t find any team at Villa Park save for SC Villa the name. There were only five players from the past season and two were injured so we started from scratch," he added.

“It was an unbelievable situation. A lot has changed from our playing days when the club was known for winning trophies but the glory days will soon be back.”