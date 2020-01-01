Fufa warns clubs over resuming football activities without proper guidelines

The President announced the resumption of games in Uganda after about seven months in the cold

Clubs under the control of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) will have to wait longer before they play football despite the government giving the green light for the resumption of football in the East Africa nation.

The Federation has now warned teams to wait for guidelines before engaging in any activities.

"Fufa wishes to thank His Excellency the President and all Government agencies that have enabled the resumption of Sports activities in Uganda, we are indeed very grateful," the Federation stated in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Fufa wishes to put it to the notice of all its members, members of the Fufa members, and to whom it may concern that all the association football activities are still suspended until advised to the contrary."

The Federation has further clarified the resumption of football will be systematic to ensure adherence to the health guidelines.

"Resumption of training, friendly matches, and competitions must be under detailed Standard Operating Procedures (Sops), with strict guidelines of the Ministry of Health," the statement added.

"Fufa is discussing with the National Council of Sports, Ministry of Health and other agencies on the best way forward with the implementation of the directives and guidelines.

"Fufa reiterates that no training sessions, friendly matches, and competitions should be conducted until advised in the due course. Anyone that contravenes this directive shall be liable to sanctions."

President Yoweri Museveni allowed sporting activities to return last Sunday after months in the cold.

In his address to the nation, Museveni confirmed the government will allow sporting activities to resume but without spectators, and also asked organisers to test players for Covid-19 72 hours before any match.

"Open-air activities of sports will be open, provided there are no spectators," Museveni said in his address to the nation from State House Entebbe.

"We must learn to have games without spectators and players should be tested 72 hours before the games."

"Players should learn to remain quarantined for the period of the games."

Fufa had set October 17 as the tentative date for the start of the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League. The previous one was abandoned with 80% of matches played.

Vipers SC were crowned and given the right to represent Uganda in Caf Champions League while KCCA FC will play in the Caf Confederation Cup.