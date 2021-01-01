Fufa slaps Police FC's Kasingye with Ush2.5m fine for comments on referees

The Cop is on record alleging Vipers SC, who defeated them on February 19, have influenced matchday officials in their favour

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has slapped Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye with a Ush2.5 million fine for his comments against the referees.

After the Police game against Vipers SC, which the Cops lost 3-2 on February 19, Kasingye claimed the Venoms have had the influence over the matchday officials and went ahead to ask Fufa to punish him.

The chair was irked when Derrick Ochan was sent off by referees George Olemu and his assistant Juma Osire, though the decision was later reversed by the Premier League secretariat.

"The Fufa ethics and the disciplinary committee has sanctioned Police FC chairman [Asan] Kasingye for violating Article 39(2) of the Fufa ethics code which provides that; persons bound by this code are forbidden from making any public statements of a defamatory nature towards Fufa and /or towards any other person bound by this code in the context of Fufa events," the federation statement read.

"Kasingye is sanctioned with; a minimum fine of Ush 2.5M [Two million five hundred thousand Uganda shillings only] under Article 39 (3) and Article 40 (2) of the Fufa ethics code. The fine must be paid within thirty [30] days from receipt of the decision.

"An automatic six-month ban from all football-related activities both nationally and internationally to be served in the event that Kasingye commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine."

The Police chair then vowed to tell the world how Vipers have always had a questionable relationship with officials who allegedly end up influencing results in their favour.

"The world must know about Vipers and their relationship with referees," Kasingye claimed. "I am now waiting for my suspension. That will be my highest achievement ever in managing a UPL team for 30 years. Fufa, hurry up, suspend me and enjoy your referees' antics!

"Let it come even now. Are they not late? This is going to liberate the clubs that fear to talk out. Vipers will do it again. In the near future, you will remember me. In fact, I am setting a legacy in Uganda’s football that will transcend my physical life on earth."

"In 2015, the Uganda Cup headed to Kyamate grounds in Ntungamo. Referee Robert Downey does the unthinkable and he was banned in July 2015. Do Ugandan referees learn? We have discussed these things at the board. It’s high time I came out. I don’t mind if I stand alone. Posterity will absolve me."

The Venoms are top of the Premier League table with 27 points, five more than Police after 11 games.