'Fufa should package women's football together with men's' - She Corporates coach Zzinda

The tactician has also challenged Fufa to come up with a plan to help U17 team for 2021 World Cup qualifier

She Corporates coach Ali Zzinda feels the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) should negotiate shared sponsorships between men and women with potential sponsors to help in developing women's football in the country.

The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), the top tier, and the second division Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) have shown impressive growth in the last few seasons, and the tactician has suggested ways to help in furthering the development of the game.

"I think while seeking sponsorship, Fufa should package women football together with men football," Zzinda told Nation Sports.

More teams

"For example, if it is Startimes sponsoring the league, injecting like USh700m then divert about USh200m to women football.

"Secondly, much more publicity for women football is needed – take an example of Fufa Drum which has received enormous success. The women's version should be introduced.

"All regions will be watching their own representing them, hence leading to a sense of belonging."

The U17 women are scheduled to play Cameroon in a 2021 Fifa World Cup qualifier on November 1.

The East Africa nation will be hosting the first leg and currently, no major planning has been initiated regarding the match owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zzinda has challenged Fufa to devise a plan with the Ministry of Education and Sports in conjunction with the National Council of Sports to ensure the team gets proper preparation for the qualifiers.

"The Federation should engage the Ministry and NCS with a proper plan on how the team can be summoned and start preparing for the game with all safety measures for the players and the entire contingent in place," Zzinda added.

In 2016, the Crested Cranes finished fourth in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Women's Championship after falling to Ethiopia 4-1 in the third/fourth place playoff.

In 2019, Uganda were at it again in the competition held in Tanzania and finished third after defeating Burundi 2-0 at the same stage.