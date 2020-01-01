Fufa settles Tooro United ownership dispute

The players of the club had written to the federation seeking clarification on who owns the outfit following protracted salary disputes

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has revealed the real owners of the Premier League side Tooro United.

In a letter obtained by Kawowo Sports, Fufa stated Smart Obadiah and Ssesanga Spelito are the real owners of the club. This follows the players' concerns raised with the federation as the club has failed to pay the footballers for the last three months.

“The Fufa Secretariat is in receipt of a letter from Tooro United FC expressing their concern about their unpaid salaries alleged to have resulted from the unclear ownership status of the club,” the letter by Fufa’s CEO Edgar Watson said as reported by Kawowo Sports.

“The Fufa Club Licensing Committee has also noted with concern that there are several rumours on different social media platforms about the change of ownership of the club that has not been officially communicated to the committee.

"However, according to FUFA official records, Tooro United FC are owned by Mr Smart Obadiah and Mr Ssesanga Spelito with 51% and 49% stake respectively.”

The federation further directed Tooro United to address the issues raised by their players in the next two days.

“Finally, you are requested to forward an official statement to Fufa Secretariat within 48 hours for clarity about the status of your players who have notified Fufa about their concerns in the letter herein attached.”

Tooro United failed to host Onduparaka FC at Fort Portal on Tuesday as they reportedly did not have enough players to face their rivals.