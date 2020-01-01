Fufa sets two-year women's football plan after receipt of Fifa funds

The East Africans have put up their development agenda following the arrival of grants to help women's football amidst the pandemic

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has unveiled a two-year strategic plan to develop women's football in the country.

The development comes just days after the Ugandan ruling body confirmed receipt of a $500,000 grant for the development of women's football from world football governing body Fifa.

In a statement, Fufa's CEO Edgar Watson disclosed to the body's website: "Fufa has received the Fifa grant of USD 500,000 that was allocated through the Covid-19 relief plan for the development of women's football."

With the above in mind, Fufa had launched the ‘Take Flight Project’ in a bid to develop women’s game in Uganda for the next two years.

The strategy was hinged on four key pillars: increasing women involved in football, improving the women football leagues and national teams, increasing the number of girls playing football and increasing revenue-generating streams for women's football.

Fufa also approved a total of UGX 735m to be paid directly to women's football clubs starting Friday, October 30, 2020, with 10 teams in the women's top tier league to receive UGX 40m each.

The 12-second division teams will get UGX 15m each while 50 teams competing in the Regional Leagues will share UGX 150m, and UGX 5M goes to the five teams in the Beach Soccer League.

In May, Fufa announced the cancellation of the country's women's football leagues without a champion or relegation, having only played the first of three rounds before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Going forward, the Federation has confirmed plans to expand the women's top-flight for the 2020/2021 season, with Isra Soccer Academy and Makerere University joining from the second tier.

Fufa will hope after a successful implementation of the strategy, for the country's first-time appearance at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in 2022.