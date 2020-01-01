Fufa sets aside Kawooya transfer, faults Vipers SC, KCCA FC

The youngster controversially made the move in September to join Kassasiro Boys but Venoms protested and sought guidance from the federation

The Federation of Ugandan Football Association (Fufa) Dispute Resolution Chamber has found fault with both KCCA FC and Vipers SC over the transfer of Andrew Kawooya.

The youngster left Vipers and joined KCCA, a move that was disputed by the former and sought Fufa’s intervention over the matter. However, both Premier League sides, according to the resolution chamber, broke rules on contract and transfer and thus both stand to be blamed.

“The player together with his guardian signed a youth agreement with Vipers for the duration of six (6) years instead of three (3) years contrary to Article 21 of the Regulation on Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP),” the Resolution Chamber ruled.

“It should be noted, however, that the long-term duration does not invalidate the entire contract as only the clause referring to a longer duration is the one considered null and void.

“Accordingly, the three –year term stipulated in Article 21(D) of the Fufa RSTP comes to an end on the 23rd January 2021.

“A player transferring from an FLFA shall be authorized by the mother club. It is prohibited for players registered with one FLFA to make contact by training or playing with another FLFA or club without the written consent of the FLFA that owns these players.”

The disputes resolution body further explained why the clubs, as well as the Kawooya’s guardian, played outside the provided rules.

“Any party that contravenes this provision shall be liable to disciplinary action,” the statement added. "From the facts at hand, the player, his guardian and KCCA seem to have acted in bad faith vis-à-vis Vipers SC.

“On one side, the player and his guardians never made known to Vipers SC about their desire to register for another club. On the other side, KCCA never made any effort to seek formal authorisation from the player’s mother club.”

The transfer has now been set aside until Kawooya’s contract with the league champions expires in early 2021.

“The player, Kawooya Andrew shall only exercise his right to seek the registration to a club of his choice after the 23rd January 2021, the day his youth agreement with Vipers expires,” the chamber ruled.

“KCCA are warned against engaging minor players without prior consent from their mother clubs in accordance with Article 21 of the Fufa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

“Future violations shall attract heavier sanctions.”