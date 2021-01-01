Fufa sanctions one-match ban for Mbarara City fans, Kyetrume FC & MYDA FC warned

The federation made the judgements concerning various issues that were raised from the recent matchday actions as the league picks up speed

The Federation of Uganda Football Association has ordered Mbarara City to play one game behind closed doors for flouting the Covid-19 rules in the country.

The federation, however, warned that severe punishment will be handed out should the Premier League club fail to adhere to the regulations put in place to govern the competition again.

"Mbarara City FC sanctioned for violating articles 10 and 11 of the Fufa Covid-19 football regulations and will play their next match behind closed doors," the FA's statement obtained by Goal read.

"Disciplinary proceedings were opened against the management of Mbarara City FC after allowing fans/spectators into the stadium without written authorisation for Mbarara City Fc vs Vipers SC match on Saturday 6, March 2021 at Kakyeka.

"Most of the fans were seen not wearing face masks which is against the FufaCovid-19 football regulations.

"The Fufa competitions disciplinary panel has sanctioned Mbarara City FC with a one-match ban under closed stadium for the next Premier League game Mbarara City vs Bright Stars FC on Saturday 13th March 2021 at Kakyeka Stadium.

"Should Mbarara City FC fail to heed to the sanction, the CDP shall be constrained to take more stringent disciplinary measures against the club."

Meanwhile, Fufa has cautioned the Premier League side Malaba Youth Development Association for late coming.

MYDA arrived late before their match against Wakiso Giants but the federation declined to mete out punishment after listening to the club's reasons that forced the late arrival.

"MYDA FC have been cautioned by the Fufa competitions disciplinary panel for arriving 30 minutes late for their Uganda Premier League match with Wakiso Giants FC at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on March 2, 2021," it added.

"The CDP considered the defence by MYDA FC and were remorseful in their written response and decided to caution and strongly warns MYDA FC against late arrival at the pitch on match days.

"An automatic fine of Ush500,000 will be paid on the Fufa account in the event that MYDA FC arrived late for another game."

Finally, Kyetume FC have been cautioned for the alteration of shirt numbers involving Robert Sentogo and David Seyi, although they were lucky not to be fined as they were only warned from making such a mistake in future.

"Kyetume FC have been cautioned by Fufa for the alteration of squad number of player [Robert] Sentongo who for the last two matches has been playing with shirt no.9 which is already registered under [Oyeda David] Seyi in the Fufa competitions management system (CMS) for the 2020/2021 season," the Fufa statement continued.

"Kyetume FC breached Article 17.3 of the Uganda Premier League rules which provide that; 'Each player shall register with UPL secretariat a squad number from the sequence prescribed by the Fufa competitions rules (FCR) for each player and it shall be obligatory for the respective player to use only the assigned squad number for the entire season while still with the club'.

Article continues below

"Kyetume FC must maintain the status quo in the competitions management system (CMS) and Seyi will continue to play under squad number 9 as registered until the completion of the 2020/2021 season.

"Kyetume are cautioned and should not repeat the offence. The CDP shall apply article 19 (9) of the FCR which states; ‘A club that fields an ineligible player shall lose the match by forfeiture to the opposing team’."

The Premier League matchday 14 actions will start on Friday with KCCA FCF hosting Police FC at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.