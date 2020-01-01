Fufa releases new dates, coronavirus health guidelines ahead of 2020/21 season

The federation has amended the schedule for the next campaign for the third time now as they scramble to have the competition start

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has confirmed the Premier League will start on December 3.

This is the third time the schedule of the 2020/21 season has been amended given Fufa had initially planned for an October 17 kick-off.

As the government had not lifted the ban on contact sports, the federation rescheduled the programme again and said the league would start on November 20 before the latest development.

“The Fufa Club Licensing Committee will issue 2020/21 UPL club licenses by November 3, 2020, while the Fufa Competitions Directorate is to issue players’ licenses and bench permits by November 10 2020,” Fufa’s statement read in part.

“The UPL secretariat shall release the fixtures by November 10, 2020, and the Uganda Premier League kick-off is set for December 3, 2020.”

Tough regulations have been put in place in order to guide participating teams in adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

“Licensed players and technical staff for the 2020/2021 season who will undertake sporting roles at training and matches will undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test,” it added.

“Only persons who test negative and get issued with a Fufa Covid-19 clearance certificate shall be eligible to participate in the team training and matches.

“All referees and match commissioners for the 2020/21 UPL Season will undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test. Only persons who test negative and get issued with a Fufa-Covid-19 Clearance Certificate shall be eligible to officiate the matches.

“The Fufa Covid-19 personnel and the official Fufa Covid19-testing centre will administer the bi-weekly testing of players and technical staff.”

The good news for the club is Fufa will take care of the initial testing costs lessening the burden of the clubs.

“Fufa shall undertake the cost of testing referees and match commissioners and will also pre-finance the cost of Covid-19 tests for club players and officials,” the statement concluded.

“Fufa will procure a government authorised authority as the official Fufa Covid-19–testing centre and only results from such a centre will be recognised by the football regulations.

“Fufa will procure in-house medical personnel on a full-time basis for a renewable period of six months to undertake Covid-19 responsibilities as required of Fufa.

“Corresponding deductions will be made against future club incomes as reimbursement for this medical exercise.”