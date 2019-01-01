Fufa president Magogo: Ugandan critics are full of malice

The local federation boss blames his ban by Fifa on malicious people who are not happy with the good work he is doing

Fufa president Moses Magogo has hit back at his critics during the end of the year address on football activities held at Fufa House in Mengo on Monday.

Magogo began with the explanation of the World Cup tickets that saw him handed a two-month suspension from any related football activity by Fifa over the 2014 resale of World Cup tickets.

Magogo told members of the press at Fufa they had the right to resell the tickets since they purchased them from Fifa.

“Let nobody deceive you, Fifa gives out free World Cup tickets to Ugandans or any other people,” Magogo is quoted by New Vision.

“But like any other Federation, Fufa has the mandate to purchase these tickets and resell those to any football stakeholders and in this case not all Uganda football stakeholders are Ugandans.”

He went on to emphasize those who went around with forged documents and false accusations are enemies of the game and full of malice over what Fufa has achieved during his tenure as president.

“These allegations and distortions are intended to buy in the public to look disfranchised of the opportunity to get free tickets which isn’t true because Fifa does not give out free tickets,” Magogo continued.

“It doesn’t surprise me though. Those people are full of malice over what Fufa has achieved under my tenure.”

He said all the allegations that were labeled against him were all dropped by the Fifa adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee with whom he had entered a plea bargain during the two-month suspension.