Fufa picks committee to handle all national teams

The new committee will be headed by Hamid Juma, who represents the Kampala region and will focus on all national teams

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has picked a committee to monitor and supervise all the national football teams.

According to Kawowo Sports, the committee named constitutes of six people, coming from different fields and will be headed by Fufa Executive Committee member Hamid Juma, who represents the Kampala region.

It should be noted all the standing committees of Fufa except those that need legal expertise are headed by members of the executive committee.

Livingstone Kyambadde is the vice-chairperson while Aggrey Kagonyera, Jocelyn Ucanda, Mujib Kasule, and Fred ‘Malibu’ Katende are all members on the committee.

According to the Fufa Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, the role of the committee will be to supervise all eight national teams.

“The committee will help in monitoring of all the national teams and write reports on where Fufa needs to improve to make sure they excel,” Hussein is quoted by Kawowo Sports adding, “They will also give recommendations on what needs to be done.”

This is the first time Fufa came up with such a committee. Initially, the local football governing body had a technical team headed by the technical director.

The Fufa National teams’ committee is one of the standing committees that were recently renewed during the 22nd Fufa Executive Committee meeting held on March 13.

The nine national teams include; Uganda Cranes – Senior men’s national team, Crested Cranes – Senior women’s national team, Uganda Hippos – U23 men’s national team, Uganda Kobs – U20 men’s national team, Uganda Cubs – U17 boys’ national team, Uganda U15 boys’ national team, Uganda U20 Women’s national team, Uganda U17 Girls’ national team, and Sand Cranes – National beach soccer team.