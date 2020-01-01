Fufa orders Express FC to play behind closed doors after fan hooliganism

The Red Eagles landed a harsh punishment following unrest from their supporters during a match against Maroons FC

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Competitions Disciplinary Panel has fined a number of clubs for unsporting acts which occurred on various dates.

SC Villa attracted a USh1 million fine after the referee's report indicated the club's ball boys were accused of delaying the restart of the game against Onduparaka FC on February 19.

In the match which was played at Namboole Stadium and ended in a 1-0 win for the Jogoos, the referee observed the ball boys delayed to place the balls on the touchline just after the home team had taken the lead.

In retaliation, the Onduparaka fans threw objects in protest against the ball boys and after the match, it was further reported the same fans destroyed and vandalised the seats at the VIP section of the stadium.

“Accordingly, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel hereby; fines SC Villa USh1,000,000 [One million shillings] for failing to prevail upon their ball boys who intentionally delayed restarts to the game,” the statement on Fufa's Facebook page read.

“Fines Onduparaka FC USh1,500,000 [One million five hundred thousand shillings] for hooliganism and its failure to prevail upon its fans and orders Onduparaka FC to pay for the repair of the damaged property.”

In another ruling, Express FC attracted various punishments after their fans caused the match to be delayed for four minutes during their Uganda Cup tie on February 20 against Maroons FC.

The Disciplinary Panel charged that Express' fans threw objects at the assistant referee and forced the Police to offer the match official protection in order for the game to go on at Kavumba Recreational Centre.

The charge also indicated Express fans broke the driving mirror of the Maroon's team bus.



“Accordingly, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel hereby bans Hakeem Ssemanda Mugiraneza [an Express FC fan] from attending all football matches for 10 months. The ban shall apply across the country in all divisions of Ugandan football,” the ruling stated.

“Orders Express FC to play the next Fufa competition match [against URA FC] in which the club will play as the host club behind closed doors.”

Finally, the panel has relegated Muteesa I Royal University FC for failure to honour matches in the Fufa Women's Super League competition.



Fufa stated the club did not honour the following matches; Royal University WFC vs SHE - Corporate FC on 8th December 2019, Kampala Queens FC vs Muteesa I Royal University WFC on 15th December 2019 and Olila WFC vs Muteesa I Royal University WFC on 18th February 2020.



“The Disciplinary Committee accordingly orders that; Muteesa I Royal University Women FC be demoted in accordance with Article 24 (11) of the Fufa Competition rules.”

“The table standings be updated in accordance with Article 24 of the Rules.”