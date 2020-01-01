Fufa makes U-turn, wants UPL clubs to finance Covid-19 tests

The federation has now asked clubs in the top-flight to foot the bills of testing players ahead of the 2020-21 season

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has hit a U-turn and asked Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs to finance their Covid-19 tests for players and officials.

On October 29, 2020, Fufa had promised teams taking part in the top-flight league that they will undertake the cost of testing for both referees, and Match Commissioners and will also pre-finance the cost of the same for club players and officials.

But in a circular released on Tuesday signed by Fufa President Moses Magogo and CEO Edgar Watson, the clubs have been told to take care of costs for all staff supposed to be tested before matches according to the Fufa Covid-19 regulations.

“Each club or team shall meet the cost of the Covid-19 PCR test of their participants, with Fufa taking responsibility for the Covid-19 PCR test for Match Officials,” revealed the statement as quoted by Kawowo Sports .

“Only holders of PCR Negative Certificates shall participate in the match.”

The Premier League is expected to kick off on Thursday, December 3 and already draft fixtures have been released.

Vipers SC will open their 2020/21 campaign at home to newcomers Myda FC while thirteen-time league champions KCCA FC, who lost last season’s title to Vipers, will be in action away to Soltilo Bright Stars in the day’s only other game.

Sixteen-time champions Villa travel to Bul on December 4, while six-time winners Express visit Onduparaka and Mbarara City host URA the following day.

According to the league Secretariat, the games are subject to change depending on the “television schedule and fulfillment of Fufa Licensing requirements by UPL clubs for the 2020/21 season.”

Meanwhile, Sports Club Villa will begin their campaign by visiting top-six rivals BUL FC on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 4:30. It will be the first time Villa face BUL on the opening day since their promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Villa’s first home game of 2020/21 will be against Mbarara City FC while the first Kampala derby of the new season will take place in mid-December when Villa host KCCA 11 days later, after visiting URA FC on December 12, 2020.

In the closing game of the first round of the 2020/21 campaign, the Jogoos will be hosted by Bright Stars FC on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Busoga United and newly promoted Kitara FC, who are yet to submit minimum requirements as per the Fufa Club Licensing Committee report, have been left out of the draft fixtures.